GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — East Carolina University will test indoor and outdoor speakers on Main and Health Science campuses on Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Those in the area will hear a tone and then the announcement. The tone and the announcement will be heard three times.

This test of the ECU Alert system is to ensure that the systems are operating throughout campus. Testing will include the announcement of an ECU Alert test message over the speakers. Limited components of the ECU Alert system will be included in this test.

If you have any questions pertaining to this test, or ECU Alert, see alertinfo.ecu.edu or alertinfo.ecu.edu.