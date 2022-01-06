ECU Alert test scheduled for Friday

GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina University will conduct a test of the ECU Alert emergency notification system at noon Friday.

Portions of the ECU Alert System will be tested including outdoor speakers. People on campus will hear a voice message on loudspeakers that will identify this as a test of the ECU Alert emergency notification system.

Faculty, staff and students are encouraged to download the free safety app LiveSafe. LiveSafe allows users to report suspicious activity and safety concerns discreetly and anonymously to ECU Police.