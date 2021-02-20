ECU and AMEXCAN team up to host Latino Day

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — East Carolina University and the Association of Mexicans in North Carolina are partnering for Latino Day.

Saturday’s virtual event provided more information on admissions to Latino families. Scholarships, financial aid and other college information were detailed in the event to help families feel more informed.

“We just want to make sure that Latino families have the necessary tools and information to make the decision to obtain higher education and make sure there’s not a language or cultural barrier for higher education for Latino families,” said Maritza Mata, AMEXCAN Director of Operations.

The program was offered in both English and Spanish.