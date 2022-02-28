GREENVILLE, N.C. — As COVID-19 infection and hospitalization rates continue to decline in North Carolina and across the country, and as guidance from local, state and federal health officials evolves, East Carolina University continues its systematic approach to easing restrictions and safely returning to the dynamic campus experience we all value. Please read this update carefully as the following changes are effective Monday, March 7, 2022.

Face Coverings

In compliance with the UNC System memo on face covering protocols, effective March 7, 2022 face coverings are optional in campus indoor settings, including classrooms.

Please be advised some spaces and situations remain subject to mandatory face covering and other PPE requirements due to state or federal regulations; for example, clinical and health care locations (including ECU Student Health Services), ECU Transit buses, and some research laboratories. Any space or location that is subject to such a requirement will post signage regarding PPE requirements and will comply with adjustments as those requirements change.

Clinical and health care settings and research laboratories will continue to follow appropriate infection control and safety plans specific to their operations, regulatory requirements and protocols.

In accordance with CDC guidance, face coverings are still required to be worn for five (5) days after returning to campus from quarantine or isolation.

If you are more comfortable continuing to wear a mask in indoor settings, then you are encouraged to do so. Let’s continue to treat each other with respect as we make individual choices regarding precautions against COVID-19.

Testing

Weekly surveillance testing will no longer be required for students, faculty and staff who have not attested to or provided proof of vaccination or infection-induced immunity to the university.

Remember to stay home if you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. Students, faculty and staff will continue to have access to free COVID-19 testing on campus. No appointments are required. The following testing location will remain open, although hours may be adjusted.

Main Campus Student Center, Room 125, Monday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Vaccines remain the best defense against COVID-19 and have proven effective against the most severe symptoms. Please get vaccinated and, if you are eligible, get your booster shot. COVID-19 vaccines and boosters remain available for our community through Student Health Services. Schedule an appointment by calling 252-328-6841.

We will continue to monitor local conditions and related policy guidance and will adjust operations as needed.

— Bill Koch, Co-chair of the COVID Coordination Committee and associate vice chancellor for campus safety and auxiliary services

— Sara Lilley, Co-chair of the COVID Coordination Committee and assistant vice chancellor for HR, talent management