ECU art show fundraiser kicks off Friday

Ceramics, like these in 2019, and many other handmade items by ECU students will be available at the show. (ECU photo by Cliff Hollis)

GREENVILLE, N.C. — An annual fundraiser that benefits students and faculty in the School of Art and Design returns to East Carolina University this week.

The holiday art show is scheduled for Friday and Saturday in the Gray Gallery in ECU’s Jenkins Fine Arts Center. Hours are noon to 8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Members of the Friends of the College of Fine Arts and Communication (CFAC) are invited to a preview 6:30-9 p.m. Thursday. The event is sponsored by the Friends of the School of Art and Design.

Artwork from undergraduate and graduate students as well as art and design faculty members will be available for purchase.

Items will include:

Jewelry — earrings, necklaces, brooches;

Sculpture — ceramic, glass, metal, mixed media;

Prints — digital and handmade ranging from letterpress to anime/manga style images to landscapes, portraits and imagined scenes;

Paintings — large and small, landscapes, abstract to figurative;

Photography — black and white, color, landscapes, portraiture and abstract imagery;

Handwoven knit and crochet scarves, brooches and wearable textile art

Ceramics — mugs, cups, plates, vases, bowls;

Ornaments, collectable stickers, small figurines, fan art, handmade books and cards and more.

Cash, check, credit cards and digital transactions will be accepted. Proceeds directly benefit students and faculty. The event is organized by ECU student art guilds and the Visual Arts Forum.

In addition, a handblown glass holiday sale will be Dec. 2-3. Glass ornaments, flowers, vases, cups, bowls and sculptures made at ECU’s GlasStation will be available for purchase in the College of Fine Arts and Communication office at the Proctor-Yongue House on Fifth Street (across from Jenkins Fine Arts Center). Proceeds will support the GlasStation facility and programs.

Supporters of the college (Friends of the School of Art and Design, School of Music, S. Rudolph Alexander Performing Arts Series, etc.) will have an opportunity to shop first from 4-8 p.m. on Dec. 2. The public sale is 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Dec. 3.

In conjunction with the December Uptown First Friday, the CFAC will have an Art Jam with TubaChristmas between 5-8 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Proctor-Yongue House. The Merry TubaChristmas performance will feature traditional holiday songs arranged for a large ensemble of tubas, baritones, euphoniums and sousaphones.

The same weekend, the ECU Chamber Singers, University Chorale and Concert Choir will present Sounds of the Season at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Greenville. The event is free and open to the public and face coverings are required. For more information, call 252-328-6851.