GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Stepping off the court and into the community is what one East Carolina University basketball player is doing to try and make a difference.

Sophomore Ezra Ausar’s nonprofit is called Saving the Mind. It revolves around mental health and suicide prevention. He said his recent turkey drive was a way to raise awareness for the group while also taking the stress of Thanksgiving off of some families in need.

While this is his first philanthropic event, he said it certainly will not be the last.

“A lot of families, you usually never know what they’re going through. I’ve kind of experienced that. I especially want to show my face and love to the community, show that we appreciate them coming out to us and just want to show the same love in return,” said Ausar.

There were 25 families who received a turkey, a box of Thanksgiving foods as well as a box of fresh produce to take home. Ezra said this event would not have been possible without the help of Out of the Help Garden which is a nonprofit based in Greensboro, the Salvation Army of Pitt County, the Food Bank of Eastern North Carolina, Food Lion and his teammates.