GREENVILLE,N.C. (WNCT) – It’s time to start a new adventure!

East Carolina University’s Brody School of Medicine welcomed its new medical students on Friday as the school held its annual White Coat Ceremony to welcome the Class of 2027. The event was filled with smiles, photos, and of course, white coats.

“So today is our white coat ceremony, which is where we welcome our new medical students to the School of Medicine and give them the white coat, which is symbolic of our profession and symbolic of the field they are about to enter. It’s a ceremony that’s conducted at about 90% of medical schools in the United States,” said Jason D Higginson MD, executive dean of Brody School of Medicine.

“Getting this white coat just represents all the work that I’ve done to get up to this point, being able to have my family and my friends here. It means the world to me, it’s so great to be able to have them see me at this moment,” said Medical Student Onolunosen Abhulimen.

The Class of 2027, which is made up of 90 medical students, recited a medical student pledge and will start their studies this upcoming week.