ECU Career Center officials expecting big results from upcoming job fair

Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C.(WNCT) – Are you a current ECU student or alumni looking for work? Well, East Carolina University’s Career Center has got you covered.

ECU’s Assistant Director of Employer Relations, Daniel Stevens, spoke Monday about an upcoming job fair on Thursday at Greenville Convention Center. One part of the job fair is geared more for those involved in science tech but all job seekers are welcome. The second part is geared more towards general students nearing graduation along with graduates also seeking employment.

