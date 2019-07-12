ECU changes bag policies for Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) East Carolina University announced new bag policies will go into effect in September for fans bringing items into Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.

ECU officials say each person entering the stadium will be allowed to carry in only one clear plastic bag no larger than 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches or a one-gallon, clear, resealable plastic storage bag.

Fans will also be allowed a small clutch purse with dimensions no larger than 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches.

The ECU Athletics Department will provide all football season ticket holders with one complimentary bag per household.

The bags will be mailed to season ticket holders in mid-August.

Fans interested in purchasing an approved clear bag may visit the Dowdy Student Stores in the ECU Main Student Center as well as other area retailers.

No other bags will be allowed inside Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.

All items, including clear bags and clutch purses, are subject to search at the gates.

Other prohibited items:

Outside food, snacks, and beverages (including cans, bottles, and coolers)

Radios without headphones

Open umbrellas

Video cameras, professional cameras or cameras with detachable lenses

Stadium seats with arms or pockets

Weapons of any kind, including pocket knives

Selfie sticks, artificial noisemakers

No items can be left or stored at the gates.

Fans can bring the following items inside Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium if the items meet the requirements:

Small cameras, cell phones, and binoculars

Cushions or seats without arms or pockets

Small bags with medically necessary items, subject to search (note: diapers and non-medically necessary items for babies and young children must be carried in a clear bag).