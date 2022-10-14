GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — East Carolina University is trying to collect more than 30,000 pounds of food.

It’s all part of ECU’s canned food drive competition, where student groups donate non-perishable food, water and backpacks to get spirit cup points. They say it’s a great way to give back to the Greenville community and show some school spirit.

The donated food doesn’t just go to the food bank. Some of it will also go back to ECU’s Purple Pantry which provides food and hygiene products to students who need them.

“Food insecurity is definitely a problem that affects all communities, especially Eastern North Carolina. And so, I think it’s a really great opportunity for us to, you know, put food and different products back into not just our Greenville community, but also our ECU student population as well,” says Chelsea Hewett, ECU Event Organizer.

The winners of the Homecoming Spirit Cup will be announced at halftime of Saturday’s game.