ECU commencement ceremony will celebrate the classes of 2020 and 2021

GREENVILLE, N.C. (5/4/21) – East Carolina University will host three in-person commencement ceremonies Friday, May 7 at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium to celebrate the spring Class of 2021 and the Class of 2020. University of North Carolina System President Peter Hans will deliver the keynote address to about 4,000 spring graduates.

Ceremonies at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. will recognize undergraduate students and be grouped by colleges to accommodate the number of graduates and guests. A 5 p.m. ceremony will celebrate ECU’s graduate and professional students. In addition to the spring graduates, about 500 members of the Class of 2020 are expected to attend the ceremonies.

“We are happy to recognize the accomplishments of our graduates in person this spring. They have overcome so many obstacles to get to this moment and they deserve to celebrate. I am also grateful to our faculty and staff who worked hard during the last several months to plan safe, in-person options,” said ECU Chancellor Philip Rogers.

The university intends to host the ceremonies rain or shine, but circumstances such as severe weather could require the cancellation of one or more of the ceremonies.

Those not attending the commencement ceremony are asked to avoid the areas around Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium on May 7 including:

Charles Boulevard between Greenville Boulevard and 10th Street

14thStreet between Elm Street and Evans Street

Elm Street from Greenville Boulevard to 10th Street

Expect delays on Greenville Boulevard between 10th Street and Arlington Boulevard throughout the day.

Additional information can be found at http://www.ecu.edu/commencement.

Commencement guidelines for members of the media:

Members of the media are welcome to attend the ceremonies on May 7. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions in place, there are strict guidelines that members of the media must follow:

Check-in upon arrival at Gate 4 of Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium with members of the ECU News Services staff. No more than two representatives from each outlet.

Please have your media pass visible or wear clothing with your outlet’s logo.

Reporters, photographers, and videographers will be allowed to roam the field of Dowdy-Ficklen as graduates are seated 30 minutes before the ceremony begins. There is no processional this year. This will be the best opportunity for interviews.

Do not enter the stands. You can walk around the common areas under the stands before and after the ceremonies.

Just before the ceremony begins, members of the media will be asked to move to a designated area and remain there during the ceremony, which is expected to last about one hour.

If you leave the field during the ceremony, you will not be readmitted.

Masks and social distancing are required.

A designated parking area for media will be available on the southside of TowneBank Tower in the Premium Lot. Parking attendants will be on site for directions. If you do not drive a marked company vehicle, contact News Services (ECUNews@ecu.edu) to obtain a parking pass.