GREENVILLE, N.C. — The Contemporary Writers Series at East Carolina University will host Lydia Millet, who will read from her work on Oct. 18 at 5:30 p.m. in Speight Auditorium, located on the second floor of the Jenkins Fine Art Center, room 1220.

The event is free and open to the public, and a Q&A session and book signing will immediately follow.

Millet is the author of more than a dozen novels and collections of stories, including “Dinosaurs” and “A Children’s Bible,” a New York Times “Best 10 Books of 2020” selection that was shortlisted for the National Book Award. The Wall Street Journal wrote that to call the novel “a generational allegory seems like an understatement.”

In 2019, Millet’s collection of short fiction, “Fight No More,” received an award of merit from the American Academy of Arts and Letters, and her 2009 collection, “Love in Infant Monkeys,” was a finalist for the 2010 Pulitzer Prize.

The event is sponsored by the Office of the Provost, the Thomas Harriot College of Arts and Sciences, and the Department of English. Click here if you would like to donate to the series. Individuals requesting accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) should call 252-737-1016 (voice/TTY) at least 48 hours prior to the event.