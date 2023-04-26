GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — East Carolina University is taking on an unexpected opponent and helping raise money for a good cause.

The sixth annual Pirates VS Cancer is an annual hair-cutting event that takes place in the spring. Students from ECU’s Brody School of Medicine and Physicians Assistant Program are cutting people’s hair to raise money for pediatric cancer research and treatment in Eastern North Carolina.

The event will take place on ECU’s Health Sciences Campus in the student center. It will start at 4 pm on Thursday. Click here to donate and find more information.