GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – East Carolina University partnered with the Food Lion Feeds program to cut the ribbon on Tuesday for the school’s latest addition to its Farm to Clinic initiative, a new mobile teaching kitchen.

The Farm to Clinic, or F2C, is an initiative focused on helping ECU students teach food skills and also give local produce to patients in the program.

Hunger does not stop just because transportation might. ECU’s newest mobile teaching kitchen breaks the distance barrier, taking fresh produce and the knowledge of how to use it directly to those who need it most.

“One of the first things we realized is counseling folks without the resources to help them is not going to get very far. We needed to go more than just providing that educational and behavioral support,” said Dr. Lauren Sastre, ECU College of Allied Health Sciences professor and program director.

The Farm to Clinic initiative has been years in the making, with ECU partnering with rural clinics to help uninsured, low-income diabetes patients.

“We try to prioritize clinics that are in more rural areas or further east,” Sastre said. “We are normally much further north, all the way out to the Outer Banks down to almost South Carolina.”

Students teach patients food knowledge such as healthy recipes, how to read nutrition labels and how to budget for healthy meals. In return, students learn about need and what it means to hunger.

“I came from Raleigh, you know? Born and raised. I really wasn’t familiar with Eastern North Carolinian patients, and you know the health disparities we have here, and so I think the patients and community we have here are definitely my favorite part,” ECU student Annaleise Darrohn said.

Many groups make F2C possible such as the Society of Saint Andrew, the clinics, and Food Lion, whic gave $150,000 to the project.

“The poverty rate in Eastern North Carolina, the food insecurity rates in Eastern North Carolina. Having a program that literally takes it from A to Z,” Food Lion Director of Operations David Garris said. “Super important for the long-term success of our region.”

Program leaders want to grow Farm to Clinic.

“We would like to expand to working with Medicaid patients which we currently don’t take, so that would be about any primary care clinic or federally qualified health center,” Sastre said.

For more information on ECU’s Farm to Clinic program, click here.