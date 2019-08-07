ECU Greek housing renovations gets mixed reactions

New neighbors are coming to West Fifth Street.

The Board of Adjustment approved a special-use permit that is allowing an ECU fraternity or sorority house to occupy a former apartment building.

The house is currently going under renovations.

The 7,512 square-foot structure is a two-story building and has eight units.

There will be a limit of 24 people living in the house.

Although some are excited about the new renovations being made, there are mixed reactions from the community.

There is often public scrutiny about Greek life on college campuses.

Directly across the street is more residential living.

Current residents expressed that they don’t think it’s a good idea and they’re concerned that the Greek house could create a disturbance in the area.

However one ECU professor, Louis Warren, voluntarily advises some of the fraternities on campus, and he believes in the students.

“I do believe that the Greeks will prevail and I think the neighbors will come to understand that they’re good neighbors. I know them, I believe them, and I know if you reach out and get to know them as individuals and not just as a group, that’s the key,” he says.

There are traffic concerns and worries that the Greek house will diminish the quality of life for the surrounding area.

Professor Warren also says that communicating with neighbors on certain boundaries is very important.

Although there are differing opinions on this new addition to Fifth Street, for now, the renovations are being made.