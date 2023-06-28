GREENVILLE, N.C. — The 2023 ECU Health Board Quality Leadership Award winners were recognized by the ECU Health Board of Directors June 27.

These winning teams are a representation of excellent work across the system that drives the quality goal of zero harm, creates exceptional experiences and improves patient outcomes. Numerous nominations were reviewed by the committee, and the winning team are as follows:

ECU Health Medical Center – Navigating Insurance Authorizations: Increasing Internal Authorization Requests to Decrease Turn-Around Times to Facilitate Skilled Nursing Home Placement – Utilization Management. The project leader was Nancy Keith, MS, MSW, LCSW, ACM-SW – Care Management.

ECU Health North Hospital – Impact of Hospital-Wide Prevention and Reduction of Clostridium difficile (Cdiff), an ECU Health North’s Multidisciplinary Collaborative: An Evaluation on Reduction in Hospital Acquired Infection (HAI). The project leaders wereKrista Turner, MSN, RN – Infection Preventionist III and Aparesh Balla, MPH – Infection Preventionist II.

To receive this honor, team members submitted projects that demonstrated at least two of the following requirements:

· Quantifiable improvement in an organizational quality priority with sustained excellence over time

· Demonstration of empathy and compassion in patient care

· Implementation of innovative solution to patient care problem

· Community outreach that addresses the social determinants of health in a meaningful way

“We are proud to recognize the winning teams for their hard work and dedication to caring for patients and families,” said Robert Greczyn, chair, ECU Health Board of Directors. “The Board Quality Leadership Awards represent the great consideration our team members take to make safety a top priority for our patients. These honorees have continued to innovate and improve the health and well-being of eastern North Carolina, and we are grateful for all that our team members do to deliver high-quality care.”