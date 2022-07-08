GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – The 2022 ECU Health Board Quality Leadership Award winners have been recognized by the ECU Health Board of Directors.

These winning teams are a representation of excellent work across the system that drives the quality goal of zero harm, creates exceptional experiences and improves patient outcomes. Nineteen nominations were reviewed by the committee, and the winning team are as follows:

From left to right: Dr. Teresa Anderson, Erin Pearson, Dr.Takisha Williams, Jamie Hall, Dr. Niti Armistead, Dr. Michael Waldrum (ECU Health photo)

From left to right: Dr. Teresa Anderson, Lou Reida, Krista Horne, Sharlene Blizzard, Ashley Sholar, Dr. Niti Armistead, Dr. Michael Waldrum (ECU Health photo)

From left to right: Dr. Teresa Anderson, Penny Coltrain, Wendy Vanlandingham, Dr. David Lewis, Dr. Niti Armistead, Dr. Michael Waldrum (ECU Health photo)

ECU Health Ambulatory: “Improving Blood Pressure in Control” for its workto improve blood pressure control, less than 140/90, in ACO hypertensive patients to 75% within the fiscal year, as measured by Care Evolution. (Winning team: David Lewis, MD, Penny Coltrain, BSBA, MBA, Wendy VanLandingham, BSN, RN, LSSBB, Nicole Lewis, Sharonda Nicholson-Bradley, RN, Gail Scheller, Faith Garrett, Robbie Webber, Sherry Bowers)

ECU Health Duplin Hospital: “Curbing Contamination: Reducing Blood Culture Specimen Rejection” for its work to improve patient outcomes by achieving and sustaining a hospital-wide blood culture (BCX) specimen contamination rate of ≤ 3%. (Winning team: Krista Horne, MSN, RN, Christine Miller, MBA, RN, Elizabeth Lanier, MLT, Sharlene Blizzard, BSCLS, MLS (ASCP)CM, Ashley Sholar, MBA, BSN, RN)

ECU Health Medical Center: “For the Love of the Line – Central Line Associated Bloodstream Infection (CLABSI) Reduction Project” for its work to decrease CLASBI by 5% by at ECU Health Medical Center by April 2021. (Winning team: Erin Pearson, BSN, RN, QNS, Jamie Hall, BSN, RN, CIC, IP, Takisha Williams, MSN, RN, NPD-BC,ECU Health Medical Center Nurse Leadership, Physician Leadership, ECU Health Medical Center Supply Chain, ECU Health Medical Center Professional Development Specialist Team, ECU Health Infection Control, ECU Health Performance Improvement/ Quality Analytics)

To receive this honor, team members submitted projects that demonstrated at least two of the following requirements:

Quantifiable improvement in an organizational quality priority with sustained excellence over time

Demonstration of empathy and compassion in patient care

Implementation of innovative solution to patient care problem

Community outreach that addresses the social determinants of health in a meaningful way

“We are proud of the work our team members across ECU Health do every day to provide quality care for patients,” said C. Bynum Satterwhite, chair of the ECU Health Board of Directors. “We are pleased to recognize them for their hard work and dedication to patient care. These team members have continued to innovate and improve the health and well-being of eastern North Carolina, and it is our distinct privilege to honor their contributions.”