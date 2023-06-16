GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — ECU Health is celebrating a big birthday this month.

June marks 10 years since the James and Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital began serving Eastern North Carolina. Hospital officials said they have seen their impact grow over the past ten years. They have delivered more than 37,000 babies, seen more than 60,000 inpatient admissions, and more than 200,000 emergency department visits.

Those with the hospital said that they are excited to celebrate this milestone.

“As we continue to look at care and what can be provided in the outpatient space, we will continue to collaborate in all of Eastern North Carolina and across the state to make sure we’re providing top-level quality care,” said Dr. Kim Crickmore Osborne, senior vice president for the hospital.

Those with the hospital added that they are looking forward to serving in the decades to come and continuing their mission of improving the health and well-being of ENC.