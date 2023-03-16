GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — ECU Health partnered with Safe Health Pitt County and the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday to keep people safe from medical poisoning.

The annual event “Operation Medicine Drop” allows people to safely dispose of expired, unused, and unwanted prescriptions and over-the-counter medication. The event took place at ECU Health’s Wellness Center.

Officials with ECU Health said that March is Poison Prevention Month. They added that they are offering medicine boxes to help keep drugs safely locked away.

“Unfortunately, we do have unintentional poisonings by children due to parents and caregivers not safely storing the medications,” said Ellen Walston, the ECU Health Safe Kids Pitt County coordinator.

Walston also said safe storage is up and away, out of reach from children and those who suffer from substance abuse issues. They usually collect several hundred pounds of medication at these events. All medicine collected will be incinerated.