GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — ECU Health officials shared resources with the community on Saturday about Sickle Cell Disease.

The health system’s Comprehensive Sickle Cell Center hosted its annual Carnival for a Cause. It had fun activities for the children and information about sickle cell and how it impacts thousands of Americans.

“Sickle cell is a very prevalent genetic disorder,” said Charmaine Bond, social worker for ECU Pediatric Hematology. “We have about 1,000 patients in the east with this diagnosis that live all over Eastern North Carolina. They report feeling an isolation and lack of medical providers understanding the diagnosis. It’s all about community support, awareness and education. and it takes a village to support and care for these patients.”

This is the ninth year of the carnival. The ECU Health Comprehensive Sickle Cell Center is open throughout the year to connect to families in the area with resources and support.