GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Bike-Walk NC gifted several bikes to the ECU Health Injury Prevention Program in Greenville on Friday in hopes of promoting people-powered transportation.

Eight bikes in varying sizes were gifted from the Greenville Bicycle Company, a locally owned bike shop. The bicycles were paid for by funds from the AARP. These bikes will become a part of the Bicycle Safety Rodeo Trailer Kit and will help ECU Health teach bicycle safety.

“This is a great way to present bikes to the Injury Prevention Program, that they can then use to educate people through bicycle safety rodeos at the traffic garden or elsewhere in our community to keep everyone safe and enjoy the joy of riding together,” said Bike-Walk NC Vice President Steven Hardy-Braz.

Those with ECU Health’s Injury Prevention Program said they are grateful for Bike-Walk NC’s contribution. They look forward to future collaborations to promote bike and pedestrian safety in the area.