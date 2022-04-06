GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — ECU Health Sciences Campus is holding the fifth annual Pirates vs. Cancer event.

During this event, students, faculty and staff from ECU’s Brody School of Medicine, College of Allied Health Sciences, College of Nursing and School of Dental Medicine will shave their heads and cut their hair to help raise funds to fight local pediatric cancer through treatments and cures.

More children die from cancer than any other disease and during this event, they will raise funds for child life programs at Vidant Medical Center.

This event will be on Friday from 4-7 p.m. at the Student Center at ECU. There is parking for the event available off MacGregor Downs Road.

For more information or to make a donation, click here.