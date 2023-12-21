GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — ECU Health has partnered with Books Harvest to provide books to families with a newborn to foster early language and reading routines.

Books Harvest, an NC-based program, provides literacy support and children’s books to families. With the help of NC Rep. Tim Reeder, they have started an initiative to give books to newborns in Maynard Children’s Hospital. Reeder helped secure funding for the project from the North Carolina state budget.

“I’m really happy that we were able to advocate and get $500,000 in the budget to allocate for this project,” Reeder said. “It really is meant to give books to children and their families at birth. To start them on the path to literacy that we know is really important for long-term development.

“About 50% of the children in North Carolina and Pitt County aren’t reading at grade level. And if you can’t read in fourth grade, we know that the likelihood of you being successful in school doing science and math and all of those other things that we hope is not possible.”

The program will start in the spring of 2024.