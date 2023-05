GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — NC Med Assist and ECU Health are partnering to give away free over-the-counter medication to those who need it.

At the ECU Wellness Center parking lot on June 10, all NC residents are welcome to come by and get free cold, cough, flu and other medications. The event will be from 9 am to 2 pm.

There will be no income requirements to receive the medications but the age requirement is 18.

To request specific medications beforehand, visit www.medassist.org/mobile.