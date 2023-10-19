GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Members of the Humana Advantage Plan, which is the state health plan offered to retirees, received letters saying Wake Med and ECU Health will no longer be in-network providers as of October 30.

The North Carolina Department of State Treasurer says plan retirees can see providers in or out of networks without differences in benefits.

“This negotiating is still going on. But based on the Herculean efforts of the state health plan working with Humana, we now have confirmation that those we have responsibility for, who teach protect and otherwise serve, who are retired, there will be no change in their coverage,” said NC State Treasurer Dale Folwell.

ECU Health weighed in as well. They want to reassure state retirees covered under the Humana Medicare Advantage plan they will not face penalties for receiving care from out-of-network providers. The statement said in part:

“Humana received notification from ECU Health that it intends to end our current Medicare Advantage agreement, effective January 1, 2024. Humana is currently negotiating with ECU to reach a new agreement before the effective date.”

While state retirees will see no difference in their benefits, non-state retirees on Humana’s Medicare Advantage Plan, ECU Health and Wake-Med will be out of network as of January 1.

Below are full statements from ECU Health and the other organizations involved in this.

Humana

Humana received notification from ECU Health that it intends to end our current Medicare Advantage agreement, effective January 1, 2024. Humana is currently in negotiations with ECU working to reach a new agreement prior to the effective date.

ECU Health

“State retirees may have recently received correspondence from Humana that ECU Health is no longer an in-network provider for Humana’s Medicare Advantage plan effective Jan. 1, 2024. ECU Health wants to reassure state retirees covered under the Humana Medicare Advantage plan they will not face penalties for receiving care from out-of-network providers. In-network and out-of-network benefits are provided at the same level within the Humana Medicare Advantage plan for State retirees, allowing the State retiree members in this plan to continue receiving care from ECU Health providers without financial penalty. State retirees are encouraged to contact the State Health Plan if they have additional questions regarding open enrollment.”

Statement on non-state retirees:

“Open enrollment for Medicare Advantage plans began Oct. 15, 2023 and runs through Dec. 7, 2023. Currently, non-state retirees who choose to enroll in the Humana Medicare Advantage plan would be considered out-of-network effective Jan. 1, 2024. Filing a claim to an out-of-network payer may increase the individual’s out-of-pocket expenses.

Currently, ECU Health will be considered in-network for the following Medicare Advantage plans effective Jan. 1, 2024: Aetna Medicare Advantage, Blue Medicare, United Healthcare.

ECU Health encourages Medicare-eligible recipients to work with community agencies for support in the enrollment process and to determine a plan that fits their individual needs. These agencies include: