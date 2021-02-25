ECU holds 25th annual Polar Bear Plunge, practices extra safety precautions

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Not even coronavirus can stop the plunge.

Students, faculty and staff took part in the 25th annual Polar Bear Plunge on Thursday at East Carolina University’s Eakin Student Recreation Center. The event started in 1997.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, not everyone was able to jump into the pool at once. WNCT’s Kelci O’Donnell got the chance to direct the first group of people to dive into the pool, where the water was somewhere in the neighborhood of 50 degrees.

According to ECU News Services, the first plunge in 1997 involved just 35 participants, and the all-time record occurred in 2014 with 1,200 jumpers hitting the pool. In January 2020, nearly 840 plungers participated in the event.