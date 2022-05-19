GREENVILLE, N.C. — East Carolina University will welcome 20 students into the new class of EC Scholars this fall.

The EC Scholars program is ECU’s most prestigious and competitive merit-based undergraduate award. It offers students challenging learning and research experiences along with a four-year Honors College scholarship valued at nearly $64,000 that includes a study abroad stipend.

Recipients are recognized for their outstanding academic performance, commitment to community engagement and strong leadership skills.

The recipients are Sarayu Adala, Julia Cavanaugh, Katie Council, Gabby Curlings, Annaleise Darrohn, Marissa Diaz, Jamie Gerdts, Kailee Grubbs, Dhwani Hada, Kaeleigh Kruger, Aydan Lawler, McKenna Lawler, Nora McCunney, Braden McPhillips, Kendall Pixley, Alex Puckett, Trisha Rangaraju, Aliah Spencer, Daniel Walker and Haley Williams.

Adala is a senior at Ardrey Kell High School and plans to major in biology. She is the daughter of Naveen Adala and Rajani Thokala of Charlotte.

Cavanaugh, a senior at Berea-Midpark High School, intends to major in music with a music therapy concentration. She is the daughter of Natalie and Kenneth Cavanaugh of Berea, Ohio.

Council, a senior at Washington High School, plans to major in biology. She is the daughter of Brandy and David Council of Washington.

Curlings is a senior at Pitt County Schools Early College High School. They plan to major in public health and sociology and their parents are Gina and Sammy Curlings of Greenville.

Darrohn is a senior at Rolesville High School. She intends to major in nursing and is the daughter of Jodi and Ken Darrohn of Raleigh.

Diaz, a senior at Barron Collier High School, plans to major in nursing. She is the daughter of Michele and Hector Diaz of Naples, Florida.

Gerdts is a senior at Cardinal Gibbons High School. An intended engineering and music major, he is the son of LaRee Johnson and James Gerdts of Raleigh.

Grubbs, a senior at South Central High School, is undecided about her major but is considering mathematics. She is the daughter of Sissy and Jeff Grubbs of Winterville.

Hada, a senior at Wake Early College of Health Sciences, plans to pursue majors in psychology and neuroscience. She is the daughter of Dipesh and Ronak Hada of Morrisville.

Kruger is a senior at Enloe High School and plans to major in music with a voice performance concentration. She is the daughter of Lisa and Steve Kruger of Raleigh.

Aydan Lawler is a senior at Piedmont Community Charter School. She intends to major in art and is the daughter of Joseph Lawler Jr. and Jennifer Lawler-Mecca of Gastonia. Her twin sister, McKenna, was also chosen as an EC Scholar.

McKenna Lawler is a senior at Piedmont Community Charter School. She intends to major in theatre arts with a musical theatre concentration and is the daughter of Joseph Lawler Jr. and Jennifer Lawler-Mecca of Gastonia. Her twin sister, Aydan, was also chosen as an EC Scholar.

McCunney, a senior at D.H. Conley High School, intends to major in nursing and has secured a spot in the early assurance program in nursing. She is the daughter of Kathleen Brewer and Dennis McCunney of Greenville.

McPhillips is a senior at D.H. Conley High School. He is undecided about his major but is interested in business and environmental health/studies. He is the son of Laurie and Jeffrey McPhillips of Greenville.

Pixley is a senior at the Central Academy of Technology and Arts. She intends to major in biology and is the daughter of Frank and Deirdre Pixley of Indian Trail.

Puckett, a senior at North Stokes High School, intends to major in biology and has secured a spot in the early assurance program in medicine, guaranteeing her entry into the Brody School of Medicine after completing a bachelor’ degree. She is the daughter of Lee and Angie Puckett of Danbury.

Rangaraju, a senior at Green Level High School, intends to major in public health. She is the daughter of Prakash and Deepa Rangaraju of Cary.

Spencer is a senior at John A. Holmes High School. She plans to major in public health and has received early assurance in ECU’s audiology doctoral program in the College of Allied Health Sciences. She is the daughter of Mia Peterson Spencer and Eric Spencer of Edenton.

Walker is a senior at Currituck County High School and plans to pursue a biology major. He is the son of Cynthia and Patrick Walker of Harbinger.

Williams, a senior at Jacksonville High School, intends to major in public health. She is the daughter of Anie and Beau Williams of Jacksonville.

Finalists participated in multiple rounds of interviews and were selected from approximately 900 applications. They were invited to visit ECU’s campus in February for Selection Sunday, an event allowing them to learn more about the program and meet with students and alumni.

To learn more about the EC Scholars program, visit ecscholars.ecu.edu.