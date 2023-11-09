GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The East Carolina University Office of Global Affairs kicked off International Education Week on Thursday with a parade across the main campus.

The students started walking from the International House on East 9th Street and ended at Wright Fountain on campus. Students were encouraged to come out and carry flags that represented their home countries as well as the many destinations of ECU’s study abroad programs.

“The significance of this is just to spread awareness for all the different countries represented here at ECU. We’ve got a lot of international students walking around holding their respective country’s flags. This is just a good way to kind of acknowledge those students.” said Jake Roberson, a student ambassador.

ECU was also recognized as one of the four institutions nationwide as the recipient of the Senator Paul Simon Award, which honors excellence in internationalization.