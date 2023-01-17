GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — East Carolina University celebrated ways to connect and build relationships on Tuesday.

National Day of Racial Healing is held every year on the day after Martin Luther King Jr. Day. This was ECU’s first time celebrating it. Various groups and organizations within ECU offered information and insight about different cultures, ethnicities, races and background.

The teaching instructor with the Department of Health Education, Tamra Church, said that it was all about learning and connecting with different people so that we can all learn to co-exist with each other.

“When you’re not having conversations with someone or you’re not having conversations with someone from outside your group, you might have certain assumptions that you think about those groups, and until you have a conversation with someone and realize that we’re all more alike than we’re different, we can build those connections,” Church said.

The Department of Health Education’s Diversity Committee hosted the event between the main campus, student center and the library. Click here to learn more about the holiday.