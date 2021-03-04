ECU honors woman for fight against human trafficking

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A local woman who puts in time and effort in the fight against human trafficking is being recognized for her work.

East Carolina University is giving out its 40 Under 40 leadership award aimed at younger people’s work in the community. One of the people receiving the honor is Melinda Sampson.

Sampson joined the NC Stop Human Trafficking team in 2018. She educates people across the state about the presence and dangers of human trafficking and helps victims of this crime.

“I realized that there was a lot of things that I could do and that was the growth,” Sampson said. “I wasn’t just a writer anymore, I was an advocate, an activist and someone who could effect change through the skills that God gave me.”

Sampson also volunteers at a local soup kitchen.