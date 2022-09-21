GREENVILLE, N.C. — ECU Career Services will host two job fairs on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at the Greenville Convention Center.

The Job and Internship Fair will be from 8:30-11:30 a.m. followed by the Science, Engineering and Technology Fair from 1-4 p.m. Both events are open to current ECU students and alumni.

A record number of employers are expected to attend the two career fairs as they recruit attendees for jobs and internships. The Job and Internship Fair will feature over 100 employers recruiting ECU students and alumni from all academic majors. In the afternoon, the Science, Engineering and Technology Fair will welcome more than 200 employers recruiting students specifically for jobs and internships in the fields of engineering, construction management, pharmaceuticals, health care, technology and more.

The events will allow attendees to build connections and secure interviews with potential employers. ECU Career Services will host several of these organizations on Thursday, Sept. 29 for on-campus interviews with prospective candidates met at the job fairs.

“We are very excited to host these 300-plus companies and organizations who will be recruiting for internships and co-ops, in addition to full-time jobs,” said Tom Halasz, director of ECU Career Services. “Many students think career fairs are just for graduating seniors. However, it is vitally important that our sophomores and juniors attend these fairs to learn about the opportunities that exist for our students and alumni.”

Companies participating in the career fairs include Butterball, Chick-fil-A of Burlington, City of Durham Police, Collabera, Farm Credit, Graybar Electric Company, Food Lion, J.B. Hunt Transportation, Hyster-Yale Group, Greenville Utilities Company, Northeastern North Carolina Partnership for Public Health, TowneBank, United Rentals, Sherwin-Williams Company, Youth Villages, Armacell, Barnhill Contracting Company, Coty, Duke Energy, Fidelity Investments, Mayne Pharma, Lithko Contracting, and more.

For more information and tips on how to prepare for the career fairs, visit the Career Services website at https://career.ecu.edu/ or contact Tom Halasz at 252-328-6050.