ECU hosts ‘Day of Change’ 24-hour fundraiser

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — East Carolina University held its fifth annual Day of Giving on Wednesday. “Pirate Nation Gives” is a 24-hour fundraiser to benefit the university and its philanthropies.

The online fundraising event raised over $3 million last year. Vice-Chancellor of Advancement Christopher Dyba said the money is making a difference in students’ educations.

“A lot of funding for scholarships,” Dyba said. “We have people who are giving to general funds and people who are creating new scholarships on this day. Student success, regional transformation and of course supporting the public is how people are supporting ECU and what we do.”

Dyba added no matter what fund people donate to, it all works towards the greater cause of support for the university.

To make a contribution you can click here or call 252-ECU-GIVE (252-328-4483).