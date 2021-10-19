ECU hosts FluFest to help get more people vaccinated against flu and COVID-19

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — East Carolina University offered vaccines in a creative way to students, employees and community members on Tuesday.

The university’s Student Health Services held FluFest. The goal was to get more students vaccinated in a festive way.

“Do something that could be mundane and turn into something exciting not only for the students, the faculty, staff, but also the community as well,” said Steven Trotter, ECU’s associate director of wellness and fitness.

People gathered on campus for games, meal vouchers, music, free food and flu shots.

“Now this year that we’re out and about, more things are open, it’s important as we go into the flu season that we’re protecting ourselves,” said Trotter.

Students said this was a fun and convenient way to get their doses.

“Sometimes school can get crazy and I was already on campus and it was very nice to be able to have this available to us,” said Claire Jenkins, an ECU junior.

Students who don’t have cars, like Danley Fletcher, said they’re glad they could get their shot on campus.

“I can get it done all in one fail swoop while I’m on campus today without having to worry about figuring out how to get a ride to a Walgreens,” said Fletcher. “I think it makes it a really good incentive for people who are whiffle-waffling over whether or not to do it. There’s going to be music. There’s going to be food. All I have to do is show up and get a shot.”

People also had an option to get their COVID-19 shots or boosters. Some students even got both the flu and COVID-19 vaccines at the same time.

“Getting vaccines is really important, not only for helping yourself but helping the community,” said Fletcher.

ECU will continue offering COVID and flu shots, as well as COVID boosters. Students can contact Student Health Services to set up an appointment.