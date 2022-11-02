GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A conversation about sexual assault and violence draws awareness to the issue.

According to the National Sexual Violence and Resource Center, one in five college-age women and one in sixteen college-age men will be victims or survivors of sexual violence. Advocate and educator Bonny Shade talked to East Carolina University students on Wednesday about the issue as she experienced it firsthand.

“The number one thing that you can say is ‘how can I support you,'” said Shade. “That allows the ball to be back in that victim, survivors court and allows them to really make a decision for themselves in a situation where they weren’t able to make a run, and it gives them the power back.”

Shade is a speaker and educator focusing on helping prevent sexual violence on campuses.

“I identify as a victim-survivor of sexual violence. And for me, this is something that hits close to home. It’s something that affected me every single day of my life,” Shade said.

“And I think a few years ago, I started wondering, what do students need to know? What do they need to hear when it comes to this topic.”

ECU Panhellenic Association, The ECU Interfraternity Council, the Student Government Association and the Department of Student Engagement hosted the event.

“We want people to know what’s going on both on campus and our nation everywhere. So again, just raising awareness [and] educating,” said Connor McLamb, ECU Interfraternity Council.

“This is something that I ran on from my platform, as student body president to help kind of keep that conversation going and bring in a speaker to inform our students all around,” said Ryan Bonnett, student body president.

Shade shared the importance of Wednesday night’s discussion.

“It’s important to recognize and remember that people are not sexually assaulted because of where they were walking or how much they were drinking or what they were wearing. Or if they even, you know, hooked up with someone before,” said Shade.

“People are sexually assaulted because someone has sexually assaulted them, period the end. So knowing that, that is why people are sexually assaulted is important to recognize when we’re having this conversation about prevention, awareness and support,” Shade said.

If you or someone you know needs help, you can call the National Sexual Assault Hotline 24/7 at 800-656-4673. ECU has its own services and resources for students including Counseling Service Options for ECU Students | Counseling Center | ECU.