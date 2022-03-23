GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — In another effort to help those with food insecurities, East Carolina University, in partnership with the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina, hosted this year’s ‘Yam Jam’ event.

Organizers say sweet potatoes are a North Carolina staple, and they are a nutritious option at food banks. But the sustainability of this project goes even further.

“Our students are here packing sweet potatoes for the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina to be distributed to other pantries in the area that are going to distribute them to community members that need them,” said Assistant Director for Leadership and Civic Engagement at ECU, Katy Locke.

All the potatoes were locally sourced. Organizer Alex Dennis said they were donated and delivered by a farmer in Rocky Mount.

“This is an idea that the food bank has been doing for years, and they organize working with the farmers that get them donated, and then we just provide the labor really to do it,” said Dennis.

Dennis also said North Carolina has a lot of sweet potato farmers so it’s a healthy option that is usually in abundance. This year, they bagged 18,000 pounds of them. Even the bad potatoes were put to good use, composted in ECU’s Community Garden.

“I think my favorite part today is kind of just to be hands-on with an end product for, like agriculture, basically, and then how, at the end of the day, this is going to someone who will need it,” said one volunteer, Ashley Gorman.

Organizers also said bringing the opportunity directly to campus made for a great turnout of student volunteers. Dennis said the ‘Yam Jam’ was a huge success and they hope to make it a tradition in order to keep on serving.