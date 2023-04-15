GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — East Carolina University kicked off the start of the school’s Earth Week by hosting an Earth Day of Service on Saturday.

Students started the day at the Greenville Community Garden, doing general maintenance in the area. Weeding, planting and helping plants grow is what students had the chance to partake.

Event coordinators said Saturday wasn’t just about exercising green thumbs but giving to those in need, as well.

“It’s a beautiful day, right? We’re outside, we’re doing a little bit of work, everything we grow out here we donate to locate food banks, so we’re giving back,” said Chad Carwein, ECU Sustainability manager. “I think it’s civic engagement, understanding that there’s people in need in our community.”

Carwein said practicing sustainability is not just for ECU students. He encourages the community to be more environmentally friendly by cutting down on carbon emissions, by cycling or walking. If that’s not an option for you, he said you could always make the switch to eating more compostable foods that are easier on the environment.