GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Saturday will be the first home game for the East Carolina University football team in three weeks. It will also be homecoming for the school, which kicked off with the annual Cannonball kickoff event on Wednesday.

ECU’s Department of Student Engagement said they were excited for the line-up of events they have in store. Thousands of Pirate alumni, students and fans are expected to show out this week for ECU’s official pep rally, Freeboot Friday.

“Tens of thousands of students on campus and so many people in the community, there really is something for everybody, so I think you’ll see a lot of folks at Freeboot Friday,” said ECU Senior Associate Director for the Department of Student Engagement Hank Bowen.

With a 7:30 p.m. Saturday kickoff time, Bowen said this will give Pirate Nation time to come together and show some school spirit.

“The thing I love about ECU and homecoming is how much our community gets involved, so I think, based on how much we’ve seen come out for everything else, people are excited to be back. So I think we’re going to see a lot of people at the parade, a lot of people at the game and I hope they come out and enjoy,” Bowen said.

Uptown Greenville said businesses in the area could benefit as well.

“We’re really going out, you know, all out with ECU this weekend for homecoming,” said Uptown Greenville Director of Events Kyle Parker. “With all the alumni coming back to campus for the weekend and things like that, so we do expect with homecoming to kind of see an uptick in the numbers.”

Uptown Greenville officials like Parker encourage everyone to come and see all that Freeboot Friday has to offer.

“The whole point of having the event is to bring people Uptown, so you know again another week of having people up here already to you know go out and explore all the great things we have in Uptown,” said Parker.

The schedule of ECU Homecoming events can be found by clicking here.