GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Students at East Carolina University kicked off Homecoming Week on Monday. This year’s theme is Surfin’ ECU and incorporates surfing and beach fun.

Each year, student organizations compete for the Spirit Cup with banners, skits, canned food drives and more, all to show their school spirit.

“We try to base some of our activities around the surfing theme, so you’ll see some surfboard simulator games and you’ll see lots of beach music obviously,” said ECU Senior Associate Director of Student Engagement Hank Bowen.

More groups than ever are participating.

“You’ll have several hundred students that are doing things throughout the week. Some of them are painting the banners, some of them are in the skit, some of them are designing floats, so you see different pieces of their strengths come out through those different activities,” Bowen said.

Organizers expect thousands of people to join in on the action.

“You know, just trying to bring a good vibe to homecoming, it’s in the middle of October but we’re still reminiscing on summer, that’s for sure,” Fall 2023 Homecoming Chair and ECU Student Grace Faller said.

The week leads up to the parade on Saturday and the much-anticipated football game with Charlotte. Everyone has their favorite part of homecoming.

“I think my part would be seeing all the organizations come together and really give back to the community through the canned food drive or bringing the students together during skit night,” Faller said.

At the end of the day, Homecoming brings Pirate Nation together.

To check out the ECU Homecoming schedule, click here.