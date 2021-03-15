ECU kicks off homecoming with in-person, virtual events

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s homecoming week at East Carolina University and the school is making an effort to include both in-person and virtual celebration options for students.

It all started with a bang on Monday, literally.

Online Originals: ECU’s new chancellor calls this role a ‘homecoming

After plans were canceled last fall, the school’s homecoming committee has been working hard at a week-aimed at entertaining Pirates both in person and virtually. On Monday, ECU’s marching band and dance team kicked off the festivities along with a speech from Chancellor Philip Rogers, who was on his first day on the job.

Students who attended the event said they are really just happy to be able to celebrate in person as a school.

“My roommate and I decided to come and enjoy the celebration, and its nice because everything has been virtual for the past year and they’ve really worked hard to make us something in-person that we can come and enjoy,” said Tiffany Robertson, a special education major.

Monday’s homecoming events were scheduled to last until 7 p.m. on the lawn at the Student Center. There will be a showing of the film “Homecoming” with Beyonce.

Events will continue through the end of this week.