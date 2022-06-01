GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Wednesday is the first day of Pride Month, where members of the LGBTQ+ community celebrate their community and individual experiences in the world.

Many pride events that celebrate the community are usually held in June in cities across the country. Many departments and organizations at East Carolina University, such as the Dr. Jesse R. Peel LGBTQ Center, help remind people about the importance of acceptance and learning to love one another.

“I think at the end of the day, all you can really say is we’re all just people we’re trying to live our good happy lives. My existence is not a stand against your existence. We can coexist and we can enrich each other’s lives,” says Rose Bogue, interim program coordinator at the Dr. Jesse R. Peel LGBTQ+Center.

