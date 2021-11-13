ECU med students participate in mass casualty simulation

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A special event at East Carolina University on Saturday gave medical students a chance to practice skills in a live-action scenario.

At the Brody School of Medicine, students participated in a mass casualty simulation. Actors and makeup artists helped to create a lifelike boiler room explosion where med students then applied their skills in the seemingly real-life situation.

Alex Doherty, president of the Emergency Medicine Interest Group at the Brody School of Medicine, played a large role in planning the event along with the Allied Health Sciences Department.

“You learn about how you would handle a situation like this, and you say, ‘I think I know how to do that,’ but then you go into a situation like this, and it’s just crazy, Doherty said. “You have people screaming at you, and you have these wounds that you’ve never seen before. You have to calm your mind, evaluate your situation, think back to what you’ve learned, and just do it.”

The event also provided students with the opportunity to collaborate with other healthcare fields. This was the first year the Brody School of Medicine partnered with the Department of Physician’s Assistant studies.

“Look at their airway, make sure they’re breathing, make sure they have a pulse and that they can respond … if you have those first four things covered, the rest can kind of follow after,” said Cole Deaver one of the physician’s assistant students who participated.

As he prepared for his turn as a responder in the simulation, he said it looked nerve-racking.

“It’s gonna be uncomfortable, but that’s where you grow, that’s where you learn,” he said.

Students said this was a truly unique and rewarding experience that they didn’t expect in their first couple of years of med school.