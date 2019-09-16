ECU named one of ‘America’s Best Colleges for Student Voting’

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) - This Tuesday in Greenville, a free, public screening will be shown of a documentary on the environment's impact on ocean coral dying, and how humans can help stop this impact on coral.

The film "Chasing Coral" will be shown on Tuesday, at 7:30 p.m., at Town Common Park, located at 105 East 1st Street.

Prior to the film screening, local student environmental projects will be displayed, and food trucks will be on-site starting at 6:00 p.m.

Event organizers said the film chronicles the phenomenon of coral bleaching and follows a team of divers, scientists, and photographers as they document and reveal these events to the world like never seen before. It is an epic adventure that took 3.5 years to produce, features 300 hours of underwater footage, and includes submissions from over 30 countries. Chasing Coral’s story is uniquely positioned to show people just how urgently we must act and that we can start in our own cities, even if that’s far from an ocean.

Jeff Orlowski, Director of Chasing Coral, said, “This story is bigger than coral reefs; it’s about the collapse of an entire ecosystem and the role we all play in taking action while there is still time. That is why I’m thrilled to see people connecting the film to the local environmental changes people are facing and the local solutions we can start accelerating today.”

One of the film's stars, Zack Rago, will also attend the screening to talk about the film.

The free, public screening is sponsored by City of Greenville Recreation and Parks, Sustain ECU, and Love A Sea Turtle.

On Wednesday, September 18th, ECU will host several events across campus to celebrate World Water Monitoring Day:

8 am-8:45 am - ECU Hendrix Theatre - Invitation Only Coffee and Pastry Meet & Greet with Zack Rago

9 am-9:50 am - ECU Hendrix Theatre - Guest Speaker Zack Rago - ECU Students only

10 am-10:50 am - ECU Hendrix Theatre - Guest Speaker Zack Rago - Local Area High School Students only

11 am-11:30 am - ECU Hendrix Theatre - Panel Discussion - Attendee Q&A Session with Zack Rago and ECU Faculty and Researchers

1 pm-2:30 pm - River Park North - World Water Monitoring Day - Short Presentation & Water Testing - featuring Turtle Team/EarthEcho Water Challenge Ambassadors - Pitt County School Students attending

5 pm-7 pm - Uptown Brewing - Informal Open Forum with Zack Rago (Open Event – All Welcome)