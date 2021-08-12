ECU offers rewards for submitting vaccination status to “My Pirate Chart”

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – East Carolina University is offering rewards for submitting your vaccination status to your “My Pirate Chart.”

ECU officials said, “Employees and students who have provided proof of vaccination to the university may be exempt from certain testing, isolation, and/or quarantine requirements.”

Students who upload their COVID-19 immunization record to myPIRATEchart are eligible to be randomly selected for any of the following incentives:

A1 and B1 parking passes for the fall semester

Several gift cards in small amounts ($10, $20, $25 and $50) for Target, Wal-Mart and Best Buy

Multiple offers from Athletics: Two tickets to the ECU-Appalachian State football game in Charlotte on Sept. 2 Two sideline pregame passes for the Oct. 2 ECU football game vs. Tulane Autographed football from head football coach Mike Houston Have the opportunity to Raise the No Quarter Flag at an agreed upon football game in 2021 Two lower-level tickets for the South Carolina football game on Sept. 11



Photo Credit: East Carolina University

Throughout August, ECU COVID Vaccine Team will draw winners from students who have uploaded their vaccine documentation or received their vaccine at SHS/ECUP. Winners will be notified via their ECU student email address from the covid19@ecu.edu email. Students may have additional documentation to fill out before any monetary prizes can be distributed or coordinated for pick up.