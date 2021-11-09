ECU one of 11 campuses partnering to address food insecurity in NC

GREENVILLE, N.C. — East Carolina University is participating in the third annual Collegiate Hunger Challenge, where it will compete against 10 other North Carolina colleges and universities for up to $22,000 to put toward fighting hunger on and around campus.

The Collegiate Hunger Challenge was created by Food Lion Feeds and North Carolina Campus Compact, a collaborative network of colleges and universities committed to educating students for civic and social responsibility. Through Dec. 10, ECU will earn points based on its participation in activities that are centered on collecting and donating food for neighbors in need or on hunger awareness efforts.

“We know hunger on and around college campuses is a significant issue, and we’re excited to partner with the next generation of leaders to find solutions for our neighbors in need,” said Kevin Durkee, Food Lion Feeds manager. “We were so impressed with the creativity and excitement in previous years. Even with the challenges COVID-19 has presented, we can’t wait to see this year’s participants’ fresh, innovative ideas to fight hunger in their communities.”

As part of the challenge, each school nominates an MVP Student Hunger Ambassador who is responsible for leading the effort on each campus. ECU has selected Iyaira Williams, an intended nursing student, to serve as the MVP Student Hunger Ambassador to lead the campaign. Williams was selected due to their passion to fight food insecurity in Greenville and at ECU. The faculty/staff mentor is Lauren Howard, interim associate director in the Center for Leadership and Civic Engagement.

For more information or to get involved, email Williams at williamsiy20@students.ecu.edu or Howard at howardl16@ecu.edu.