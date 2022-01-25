ECU online graduate programs in business, criminal justice, education, nursing ranked best in the nation by U.S. News & World Report

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – East Carolina University’s online graduate programs in business, criminal justice, education, and nursing have been ranked best in the nation by U.S. News & World Report.

Online master’s programs in the ECU College of Nursing were ranked in the top 15% or 29th out of 194 schools listed in the 2022 U.S. News Best Online Programs announced today.

ECU nursing also was ranked fifth out of 25 U.S. schools offering the best online master’s programs for veterans. Schools on this list had to be regionally accredited and certified for the GI Bill, and enroll a critical mass of students with military backgrounds.

ECU’s online graduate program in criminal justice is the only school in North Carolina on the list, ranking 21st out of 85 and in the top 25% of schools recognized.

Online master’s programs in the College of Education were ranked 60th of 338 schools, in the top 20% on the list. Eight Master of Education (MAEd) online programs were reported in the U.S. News survey including adult education, curriculum and instruction, elementary education, instructional technology, science education, reading and literacy studies, special education, and middle grades education.

The online Master of Business Administration (MBA) program in the College of Business is in the top 35% of programs recognized, ranked 121st of 356 schools. The program has been offered fully online since 2005 — the first online MBA program in the state.

ECU’s online graduate programs have been recognized for several consecutive years, and were evaluated this year on the following criteria: