GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It was all about science and the environment as one East Carolina University taught the community about a variety of things at an event held Saturday in Greenville at Town Common.

Saturday’s festival gave the community the chance to learn about the issues with Eastern North Carolina’s environment, climate ecosystems, water and everything else science from different vendors.

“This whole festival is part of the reason we’re doing this is part of a National Science Foundation grant where we’re really interested in getting people engaged across the region and become more engaged in understanding what the issues are,” said Stephen Moysey, director of the Water Resources Center at ECU.

