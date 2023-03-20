GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina University, in partnership with the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina, will host Yam Jam from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Yam Jam is intended to help raise awareness of food insecurity and will be held in the lot between ECU’s Parking and Transportation Building and the Main Campus Student Center on 10th Street.

During the event, more than 200 volunteers will sort 50,000 pounds of sweet potatoes into family-sized portions to be distributed by the food bank. The event is in conjunction with the Pack the Pantry campaign, and volunteers are encouraged to bring items needed at ECU’s Purple Pantry.

ECU students, faculty and staff volunteers will receive a free Yam Jam T-shirt, with the opportunity to tie-dye their shirts after they finish their shift. DJ Chris Riddle will be providing music throughout the day.

Nearly 70,000 people in the Greenville area are currently experiencing hunger, and of that number, almost 24,000 are children. Additionally, almost 18,000 seniors live below the poverty level, and organizers hope that the sweet potatoes will play a part in alleviating the daily hunger found in central and eastern North Carolina.

Sponsors include the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina and ECU’s Center for Leadership and Civic Engagement, College of Business, Campus Recreation and Wellness, ECU Sustainability and the Student Engagement Office.

To help raise attention about the food insecurity among ECU students, ECU’s Purple Pantry will be on hand to celebrate its fifth year. The pantry encourages volunteers to donate food and hygiene products to help students who call eastern North Carolina home.

For more information, contact Alex Dennis, assistant director for CLCE, at dennisa15@ecu.edu or 252-737-4988.