ECU, Pitt County officials release statements on Hurricane Dorian preparations

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – On Monday morning, officials from East Carolina University and the Pitt County Emergency Management Agency released statements on how they are preparing for the potential impact of Hurricane Dorian this week.



Full statement from East Carolina University:

“Campus administrators are monitoring the path of Hurricane Dorian and communicating with local forecasters and the National Weather Service regarding the storm’s potential impact in Greenville.

According to the National Hurricane Center, the storm is moving from the Bahamas toward the coast of Florida as a Category 5 hurricane and is expected to turn to the northeast, but forecast models show a significant reduction in strength by the time Dorian approaches the North Carolina coast.

Winds of 30-35 mph with gusts to 40-45 mph are expected on campus if the storm continues on the forecast track. Greenville is forecast to receive 4-6 inches of rain with higher accumulations along the coast. The greatest impact for our area will occur Thursday into Friday morning.

At this time, campus officials do not anticipate that class schedules will be affected, but updates will be sent as necessary. Continue to monitor local weather forecasts and ECU Alerts.”



Full statement from Pitt County Emergency Management:



“Pitt County is continuing to monitor the progress of hurricane Dorian as it remains forecasted to potentially impact our area later this week. We have already begun the process of reviewing resources, including staffing, equipment, and sheltering materials; and are communicating with State and regional partners, including the National Weather Service, to identify any additional resources that may be needed as the exact forecast becomes more clear.

As of today, we will begin regularly updating the Emergency Information Page of our website at www.PittCountyNC.gov/Dorian, or www.PittCountyNC.gov/Huracán for our Spanish-speaking population. We encourage everyone to save this page in their browsers, and refresh often, as it will be the primary source of information from Pitt County Emergency Management during this event.

As always, preparedness is key. We are encouraging all residents to assemble their preparedness Ready Kits, and review their family action plans, if they have not done so already. We have made these available in both English and Spanish on our website, along with a checklist for pets as well.



The ReadyKit checklists can be found and printed at: www.PittCountyNC.gov/ReadyKit

The Spanish version of the ReadyKit checklists can be found and printed at: www.PittCountyNC.gov/Preparense

The checklist for PETS can be found and printed at: www.PittCountyNC.gov/ReadyPETS“