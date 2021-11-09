ECU police investigating sexual assault after victim’s drink is allegedly tampered

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — East Carolina University police are investigating a sexual assault that they said happened after officials said the victim’s drink was allegedly tampered.

ECU officials said the incident happened on Oct. 29 after receiving a report of the incident, which is labeled as aggravated assault under the Clery Act. The sexual assault happened at the Theta Chi Fraternity House. A description of the assailant was not available.

ECU police remind students and others to not accept drinks at social gatherings, even if it is a pre-packaged beverage. You are also encouraged to report suspicious or criminal activity.