GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — East Carolina University’s police department is reporting a gas leak on campus and alerting students to avoid the impacted area.

(Sarah Gray Barr, WNCT photo)

An email sent out Sunday morning just after 9 indicated the gas leak was happening at the Main Campus Student Center.

“Out of an abundance of caution, ECU Police warn all people to stay away from this area. Emergency personnel are responding. People in adjacent buildings are instructed to stay indoors.”